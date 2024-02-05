Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 10 - Commander's Panel: Developing Yourself and Others

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Blacksnake Bytes! In the military, commanders are tasked with leading people and organizations, which is not as easy as it sounds! In part one, you’ll get a behind the scenes look of what it’s like to be a commander, how they find mentors and support in learning to do the job, and their favorite self-development books, podcasts, and activities!
    Don’t miss part two for a closer look at these commanders’ management styles, changes coming to the 122nd Fighter Wing, managing priorities with limited resources and time, and much more!
    02:07 introductions
    06:07 the role of a commander
    09:31 do commanders receive mentoring?
    13:00 making big decisions as a leader
    15:13 what is a drill weekend like for a commander?
    19:28 how do you become a commander?
    21:55 what do you wish someone had told you before you became a commander?
    23:41 how do you develop yourself personally?
    28:52 what is your vision statement?

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 10:37
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:31:37
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 10 - Commander's Panel: Developing Yourself and Others, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

