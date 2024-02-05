Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 10 - Commander's Panel: Developing Yourself and Others

Welcome to Blacksnake Bytes! In the military, commanders are tasked with leading people and organizations, which is not as easy as it sounds! In part one, you’ll get a behind the scenes look of what it’s like to be a commander, how they find mentors and support in learning to do the job, and their favorite self-development books, podcasts, and activities!

Don’t miss part two for a closer look at these commanders’ management styles, changes coming to the 122nd Fighter Wing, managing priorities with limited resources and time, and much more!

02:07 introductions

06:07 the role of a commander

09:31 do commanders receive mentoring?

13:00 making big decisions as a leader

15:13 what is a drill weekend like for a commander?

19:28 how do you become a commander?

21:55 what do you wish someone had told you before you became a commander?

23:41 how do you develop yourself personally?

28:52 what is your vision statement?