    NATO Review: Why cognitive superiority is an imperative

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.06.2024

    Natochannel           

    Complacency is a lethal error in strategy making and warfare. As Russia has learned in Ukraine, overestimating your own capabilities and underestimating your enemy can lead to failure. NATO cannot take its own continued strategic success for granted.

