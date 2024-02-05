Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 04 - CSM Tammy Everette

Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, Commandant of the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) joins the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss her lifelong career in the U.S. Army from past to present and how it's shaped her leadership style through the years.