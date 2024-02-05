Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commercial Spot - Big Game Watch Party KMCC

    Commercial Spot - Big Game Watch Party KMCC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.05.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Kaiserslautern Military Community Center is hosting a Big Game Watch Party on Feb 11th.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Super Bowl
    overseas
    SB
    Military community
    big game

