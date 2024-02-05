Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Audio Marine Minute: 03-24

    Audio Marine Minute: 03-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, unveils modernized barracks in accordance with the Barracks 2030 plan. Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez's photo of 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stands as photo of the week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78808
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110110919.mp3
    Length: 00:01:03
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio Marine Minute: 03-24, by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sgt Maj
    DMAPROD
    DMAAMM
    Barracks 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT