    Radio Spot - DODEA Robotics Tournament

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.05.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio advertisement publicizing the Department of Defense Education Activity Robotics Tournament held Feb. 23 and 24, 2023, on Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 08:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78807
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110110883.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - DODEA Robotics Tournament, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Robotics
    Military children
    DODEA
    Month of the Military Child
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Innovation

