    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 23 Orders to Japan - First things first on your PCS checklist

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Join us as we dive into the essential first steps of relocating to Japan with Episode 2 of our Welcome Aboard mini-series. In this episode, our host MC2 Houghtaling leads an engaging conversation with a panel of experts including Lena Urena and Shannon Miller of the CFAY FFSC Relocation Program, HM1 Philip Saymo of USNH Yokosuka, CPT Torri Allen of Veterinary Readiness Command Japan – Yokosuka Branch, and Lou Ann Dyson of the Navy Passenger Transportation Office (NAVPTO) Far East Office. Together, they unpack the intricacies of Overseas Medical Screening, navigate the complexities of pet quarantine requirements, explore passport essentials, and provide invaluable guidance on contacting your sponsor. This episode is a must-listen for service members and their families preparing for a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), offering a roadmap to ensure a smooth transition. Tune in for a wealth of resources, tips, and firsthand insights to kickstart your journey. For more information, visit our CFAY website and the Welcome Aboard webpage.

    Resources:
    CFAY Website: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/
    CFAY ‘Welcome Aboard’ webpage: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Welcome-Aboard/
    USDA APHIS Pet Travel: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/pet-travel
    Yokosuka Vet Clinic Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/yokosukavetclinic/
    Yokosuka Naval Base Veterinary Treatment Facility webpage: https://phcp.health.mil/Commands/Veterinary-Readiness-Activity-Japan/Yokosuka-Naval-Base/
    Yokosuka Naval Hospital Overseas Medical Screening webpage: https://yokosuka.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Readiness
    CFAY Sponsorship Team email: cfay_cmd_sponsor@fe.navy.mil
    CFAY Ombudsman email: cfayombudsman@yahoo.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    CNFJ
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ
    CNRJ

