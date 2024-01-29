American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Aviano Air Base recently welcoming Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a distinguished U.S. Air Force veteran, combat pilot, and seasoned leader with over two decades of expertise in managing high-stress situations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 03:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78798
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110110720.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Practicing Mindfulness, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT