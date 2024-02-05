Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Return with Honor - Episode 4 - From Surviving to Thriving: Dr. Jannell MacAulay

    ITALY

    01.31.2024

    Audio by Capt. Rachel N Salpietra 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this special episode, Brigadier General Tad Clark is joined by the 31st Fighter Wing Wyvern Way Day guest of honor and keynote speaker, Dr. Jannell MacAulay. Together, they discuss how to transition from surviving to thriving by developing our mental fitness, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 11:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:20
    Location: IT
    TAGS

    Mindfulness
    31 FW
    Thrive
    Return with Honor
    Wyvern Nation

