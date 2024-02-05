Return with Honor - Episode 4 - From Surviving to Thriving: Dr. Jannell MacAulay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78796" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this special episode, Brigadier General Tad Clark is joined by the 31st Fighter Wing Wyvern Way Day guest of honor and keynote speaker, Dr. Jannell MacAulay. Together, they discuss how to transition from surviving to thriving by developing our mental fitness, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence.