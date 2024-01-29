188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 4.

Join us on the 188th Wing podcast as we delve into the future fight with esteemed guests Col. Michael Martin, Col. Brian Anderson, and Maj. Kimberly Hunter. In this episode, we explore the evolving landscape of the next fight, focusing on the imperative for agile and adaptable airmen, as well as cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence. Gain unique insights from these leaders as they discuss strategic preparations and advancements that will shape the future of the 188th Wing and the broader Air Force mission.