    188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 4.

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    Join us on the 188th Wing podcast as we delve into the future fight with esteemed guests Col. Michael Martin, Col. Brian Anderson, and Maj. Kimberly Hunter. In this episode, we explore the evolving landscape of the next fight, focusing on the imperative for agile and adaptable airmen, as well as cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence. Gain unique insights from these leaders as they discuss strategic preparations and advancements that will shape the future of the 188th Wing and the broader Air Force mission.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:33
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    Ebbing Air National Guard Base
    188th Wing
    Ebbing ANGB

