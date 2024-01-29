Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 027 - Feb 2024

    The Seagull - Ep 027 - Feb 2024

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's program we cover mentorship during a conversation with two Senior NCOs from the 102nd Mission Support Group. This month we celebrate Black History. We hear from Tuskegee Airman, Thomas Newton, about his experiences serving as an enlisted Airman in the mid-1940's. With President's day right around the corner, we present a rare recording from 1913; an excerpt of George Washington's Farewell address (spoiler, it's not actually him speaking). But first, in this month's 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message, Col. Stephen Dillon of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group speaks about new Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Allvin's first letter to Airmen.

    Thanks for listening to the Seagull. For more news from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, visit our website at www.102iw.ang.af.mil SLASH LINKS or search for 102iw on any major social media platform.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78788
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110107608.mp3
    Length: 00:27:53
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    mentorship
    command message
    presidents day
    black history month

