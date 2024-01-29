The Seagull - Ep 027 - Feb 2024

In this month's program we cover mentorship during a conversation with two Senior NCOs from the 102nd Mission Support Group. This month we celebrate Black History. We hear from Tuskegee Airman, Thomas Newton, about his experiences serving as an enlisted Airman in the mid-1940's. With President's day right around the corner, we present a rare recording from 1913; an excerpt of George Washington's Farewell address (spoiler, it's not actually him speaking). But first, in this month's 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message, Col. Stephen Dillon of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group speaks about new Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Allvin's first letter to Airmen.



