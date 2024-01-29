Recently, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria hosted a leadership panel in Grafenwoehr, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 02:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78780
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110107065.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News February 2, 2024, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT