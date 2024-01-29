Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - LVIS Gate Reopening and OHA Utilities Survey

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Large Vehicle Inspection Site, or LVIS, Gate, located on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, reopened Feb. 5, 2024, alleviating some traffic congestion into the base. Leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz also reminded members stationed in the Kaiserslautern Military Community to participate in the 2024 Overseas Housing Allowance Utility Expenses Survey. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78778
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110106978.mp3
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - LVIS Gate Reopening and OHA Utilities Survey, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    OHA Survey
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    LVIS Gate

