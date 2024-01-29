KMC Update - LVIS Gate Reopening and OHA Utilities Survey

The Large Vehicle Inspection Site, or LVIS, Gate, located on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, reopened Feb. 5, 2024, alleviating some traffic congestion into the base. Leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz also reminded members stationed in the Kaiserslautern Military Community to participate in the 2024 Overseas Housing Allowance Utility Expenses Survey. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)