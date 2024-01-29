American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 510th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons participating in Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 07:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78777
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110106977.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Buzzards at Red Flag, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
