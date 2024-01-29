NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 31, 2024) Radio news covering Czech Republic's recently signed purchase for new F-35 fighter aircraft and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro's announcement of the USNS Robert Ballard (T-AGS 67). Includes audio from a press briefing of Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 07:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78775
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110106970.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240131 Radio News, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
