    The Balance: Mentorship, transition and growth with Jeff Moore, Recruiting Lead for Greencastle

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down to discuss mentorship, transitioning from the military and personal growth with Mr. Jeff Moore, Recruiting Lead for Greencastle, at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania, March 23, 2023. Moore was a Senior Human Resources Supervisor for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard prior to retirement after 25 years of total service. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance: Mentorship, transition and growth with Jeff Moore, Recruiting Lead for Greencastle, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    Resilience
    Greencastle
    Jeff Moore
    Tony Repic
    The Balance Podcast

