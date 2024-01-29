The Balance: Mentorship, transition and growth with Jeff Moore, Recruiting Lead for Greencastle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78773" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down to discuss mentorship, transitioning from the military and personal growth with Mr. Jeff Moore, Recruiting Lead for Greencastle, at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania, March 23, 2023. Moore was a Senior Human Resources Supervisor for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard prior to retirement after 25 years of total service. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)