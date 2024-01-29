American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael Guetlein visiting Maxwell Air Force Base on Feb. 2, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 05:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78769
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110106812.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Space Force Leadership Visits Air University, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
