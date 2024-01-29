Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Space Force Leadership Visits Air University

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Space Force Leadership Visits Air University

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael Guetlein visiting Maxwell Air Force Base on Feb. 2, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 05:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78769
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110106812.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Year 2024
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Space Force Leadership Visits Air University, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Newscast
    AFN
    Incirlik
    Maxwell
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT