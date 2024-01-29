American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the visit between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Feb. 2, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 05:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78768
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110106808.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIRBASE , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: SECDEF Meets with NATO Secretary General, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
