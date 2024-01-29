Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: SECDEF Meets with NATO Secretary General

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: SECDEF Meets with NATO Secretary General

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIRBASE , 1, TURKEY

    02.02.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the visit between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Feb. 2, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 05:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78768
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110106808.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Year 2024
    Location: INCIRLIK AIRBASE , 1, TR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: SECDEF Meets with NATO Secretary General, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Radio
    Newscast
    AFN
    SECDEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT