Col. Michael Ferrario, 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides updates to the airmen during his monthly podcast. This episode features guests, Col. Jeffrey Smith 169th Medical Group commander and SSgt. Mitchell Dunkin from the 169th Intelligence Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78754
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110105090.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:40
|Artist
|Col. Michael Ferrario
|Composer
|Capt. Lisa Allen
|Album
|Fox Chatter - Episode 5
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 5, by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT