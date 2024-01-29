Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - GREENING PT2

    THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - GREENING PT2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Audio by Rob Hawley 

    Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center

    Director Tamilio talks with new employee Madisyn Fox about her experience in the greening program

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78753
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110105011.mp3
    Length: 00:10:41
    Location: NATICK, MA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - GREENING PT2, by Rob Hawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Natick, Soldier Center, Science, Greening,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT