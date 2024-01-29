Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finding Support and Communicating Boundaries News Update

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Paul Collins, a program manager at Army Community Service says they support soldiers and their families, fostering a strong sense of community and resilience.
    Family Advocacy Intervention Specialist, Tatiana Lengle, puts it into perspective on how when communication is lacking, even the simplest of occasions like Valentines Day, can become a source of frustration and disappointment. (U.S. Army audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

