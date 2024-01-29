Finding Support and Communicating Boundaries News Update

Paul Collins, a program manager at Army Community Service says they support soldiers and their families, fostering a strong sense of community and resilience.

Family Advocacy Intervention Specialist, Tatiana Lengle, puts it into perspective on how when communication is lacking, even the simplest of occasions like Valentines Day, can become a source of frustration and disappointment. (U.S. Army audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)