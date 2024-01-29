SSI Live Podcast – Ep 107 – Josh Arostegui on SSIs new China Landpower Studies Center

SSI Live 107 – SSI Launches China Landpower Studies Center – The Strategic Studies Institute has just launched a new initiative, the China Landpower Studies Center (CLSC). SSI Live host John Deni invited its Research Director, Josh Arostegui, to discuss the new Center, its research priorities, and how China’s actions across the Indo-Pacific make this an ideal – even vital – time to launch this important effort. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.
