    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 107 – Josh Arostegui on SSIs new China Landpower Studies Center

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 107 – SSI Launches China Landpower Studies Center – The Strategic Studies Institute has just launched a new initiative, the China Landpower Studies Center (CLSC). SSI Live host John Deni invited its Research Director, Josh Arostegui, to discuss the new Center, its research priorities, and how China’s actions across the Indo-Pacific make this an ideal – even vital – time to launch this important effort. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 08:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78749
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110104780.mp3
    Length: 00:16:58
    Artist SSI Live
    Track # 10
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    China
    Taiwan
    Indo-Pacific
    China Landpower Studies Center

