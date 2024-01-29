The Marne Report

On this week's edition of the Marne Report we chat with Stephanie from MWR about home based businesses and tomorrow's Operation Startup event at Club Stewart. If you've been wanting to start your own business but have no idea where to begin, this is the event for you! Don't miss this awesome free event, tomorrow, Feb. 1 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Club Stewart! Open to all DoD ID Cardholders.