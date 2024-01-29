On this week's edition of the Marne Report we chat with Stephanie from MWR about home based businesses and tomorrow's Operation Startup event at Club Stewart. If you've been wanting to start your own business but have no idea where to begin, this is the event for you! Don't miss this awesome free event, tomorrow, Feb. 1 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Club Stewart! Open to all DoD ID Cardholders.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 20:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78737
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110103834.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:35
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
