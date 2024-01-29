Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report we chat with Stephanie from MWR about home based businesses and tomorrow's Operation Startup event at Club Stewart. If you've been wanting to start your own business but have no idea where to begin, this is the event for you! Don't miss this awesome free event, tomorrow, Feb. 1 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Club Stewart! Open to all DoD ID Cardholders.

