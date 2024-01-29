Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipping the Corps - S3 E8 PM Infantry Weapons Logistics with Verne Ashby, Jr.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Marine Corps is continuing to modernize and adapt for the future fight – with logistics playing a critical role. On this episode, Morgan sits down with Verne Ashby, Jr. the assistant program manager for Logistics supporting PM Infantry Weapons on the show!

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:
    Book recommendation: The Art of War by Sun Tzu

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E8 PM Infantry Weapons Logistics with Verne Ashby, Jr., by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Infantry Weapons
    Equipping the Corps
    PM Infantry Weapons

