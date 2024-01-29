Equipping the Corps - S3 E8 PM Infantry Weapons Logistics with Verne Ashby, Jr.

The Marine Corps is continuing to modernize and adapt for the future fight – with logistics playing a critical role. On this episode, Morgan sits down with Verne Ashby, Jr. the assistant program manager for Logistics supporting PM Infantry Weapons on the show!



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.



Show notes:

Book recommendation: The Art of War by Sun Tzu