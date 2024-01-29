Air University Command Chief Stefan Blazier interviewed CMSgt Alex Eudy, the Commandant of the SNCO Academy, about his family, career, and life lessons learned along the way.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 12:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|78730
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110103010.mp3
|Length:
|01:19:32
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Blazier Interview w/Chief Eudy, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT