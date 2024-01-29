Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Blazier Interview w/Chief Eudy

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Audio by Robert Dantzler  

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University Command Chief Stefan Blazier interviewed CMSgt Alex Eudy, the Commandant of the SNCO Academy, about his family, career, and life lessons learned along the way.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 12:38
    Category: Interviews
    Air University
    AU
    SNCO Academy
    Barnes Center for Enlisted Educaiton

