A 30 second radio spot informing the community on Caserma Ederle Vicenza, Italy of Teen Violence Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 07:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78723
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110102453.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Teen Violence Awareness Month, by SGT Laranda Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT