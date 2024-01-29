Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Cross: CPR Class

    Red Cross: CPR Class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.29.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    A radio spot describing the free CPR class offered by Red Cross Sigonella on Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78720
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110102397.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross: CPR Class, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Red Cross
    CPR
    Sigonella
    NASSIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT