30-second AFN radio spot about the Army Transition Assistance Program
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 05:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78719
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110102369.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Transition Assistance Program Radio Spot, by SSG Tyler Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT