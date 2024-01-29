At Altitude - Col. Tucker Hamilton

Col. Tucker "Cinco" Hamilton, 96th Operations Group commander at Eglin AFB and Air Force AI test and operations chief, discusses the current state of AI within the Air Force, ongoing research, development and testing and AI’s place in building the force of the future.
01.30.2024
01.30.2024
Newscasts
|78713
|2401/DOD_110101683.mp3
01:10:40
|Airman magazine
|2024
|Podcast
EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|9
|0
|0
