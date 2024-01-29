Da Guards - Ep. 3 - Lets meet Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Follman

Lets meet Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Follman. Follman is a Platoon Sergeant in the Det-1 191 Military Police Company. She has an extensive career and has had many military occupations in her career! Currently she works Full-time with the North Dakota National Guards Counter Drug team.



Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.