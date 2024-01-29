Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 3 - Lets meet Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Follman

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Lets meet Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Follman. Follman is a Platoon Sergeant in the Det-1 191 Military Police Company. She has an extensive career and has had many military occupations in her career! Currently she works Full-time with the North Dakota National Guards Counter Drug team.

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 16:21
    Length: 00:57:33
