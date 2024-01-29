Lets meet Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Follman. Follman is a Platoon Sergeant in the Det-1 191 Military Police Company. She has an extensive career and has had many military occupations in her career! Currently she works Full-time with the North Dakota National Guards Counter Drug team.
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 16:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78712
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110101652.mp3
|Length:
|00:57:33
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|BISMARCK, ND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 3 - Lets meet Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Follman, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT