    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 90 NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Audio by Jasmyne Ferber, Chad Jones and Gloriann Martin

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On the latest episode of Fort Meade Declassified, our team took a field trip to the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center! After giving us a tour of the facility, Rob Garner, News Chief for Goddard's Office of Communications, sat down with us to discuss the Center's history, its STEM education initiatives, and the programs and internship opportunities they have to offer!


    Located just 30 minutes away from Fort Meade in Greenbelt, MD, the Goddard Space Flight Center is home to the nation’s largest organization of scientists, engineers and technologists who build spacecraft, instruments and new technology to study Earth, the sun, our solar system and the universe. To learn more about the Center, please visit https://www.nasa.gov/goddard/

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:55
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
