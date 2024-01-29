Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie – Episode 11: New Year, New Career

A new year marks new opportunities for growth and change!



If you’re looking for a career change, or simply want to see what else is out there, look no further than the upcoming defense, space, IT, cyber & intel hiring fair at NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus on Monday, February 12.



Connect with industry leaders, explore career paths, and pave the way for an exciting and rewarding career in federal service! The event will not only include NAVWAR, but other federal agencies and defense contractor employers as well.



Today’s episode features Jason Semerakis from Transition Careers, who shares how to make the most of career fair opportunities – before, during, and after the event.



To build on the career growth and opportunity discussion, we welcome Dyanne Avalos, NAVWAR staffing/recruitment supervisor, to provide helpful tips and best practices for navigating the waters of applying for federal civilian employment and how to build a resume in USA Jobs.

