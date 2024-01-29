Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie – Episode 11: New Year, New Career

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie – Episode 11: New Year, New Career

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Audio by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    A new year marks new opportunities for growth and change!

    If you’re looking for a career change, or simply want to see what else is out there, look no further than the upcoming defense, space, IT, cyber & intel hiring fair at NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus on Monday, February 12.

    Connect with industry leaders, explore career paths, and pave the way for an exciting and rewarding career in federal service! The event will not only include NAVWAR, but other federal agencies and defense contractor employers as well.

    Today’s episode features Jason Semerakis from Transition Careers, who shares how to make the most of career fair opportunities – before, during, and after the event.

    To build on the career growth and opportunity discussion, we welcome Dyanne Avalos, NAVWAR staffing/recruitment supervisor, to provide helpful tips and best practices for navigating the waters of applying for federal civilian employment and how to build a resume in USA Jobs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78708
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110101180.mp3
    Length: 00:24:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie – Episode 11: New Year, New Career , by Kara McDermott and Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    career fairs
    NAVWAR
    podcast
    career development
    employee engagement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT