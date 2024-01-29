Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy NCO Academy instructor discusses land-navigation training, Basic Leader Course, academy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Staff Sgt. Sabrina Magness, a Basic Leader Course instructor with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort McCoy, Wis., discusses Jan. 29, 2024, the course completing land-navigation training at the Fort McCoy Simulations Complex as well as other course- and Army-related topics. Each Basic Leader Course class can hold up to 150 students and is an important training course for Army NCOs looking to progress in their careers. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 18:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:43
    Artist Staff Sgt. Sabrina Magness
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    This work, Fort McCoy NCO Academy instructor discusses land-navigation training, Basic Leader Course, academy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Basic Leader Course
    Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy

