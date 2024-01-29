Fort McCoy NCO Academy instructor discusses land-navigation training, Basic Leader Course, academy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78703" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Sabrina Magness, a Basic Leader Course instructor with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Fort McCoy, Wis., discusses Jan. 29, 2024, the course completing land-navigation training at the Fort McCoy Simulations Complex as well as other course- and Army-related topics. Each Basic Leader Course class can hold up to 150 students and is an important training course for Army NCOs looking to progress in their careers. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)