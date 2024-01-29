Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Da Guards - Ep. 2 - Lets meet Spc. Nicholas Jessen

    Da Guards - Ep. 2 - Lets meet Spc. Nicholas Jessen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Lets meets Spc. Nicholas Jessen! Spc. Jessen is a fueler for D Co. 1-112th Aviation Battalion. He works full-time with the Recruiting & Retention Battalion's marketing team and is a personal trainer!

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 11:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78701
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110100736.mp3
    Length: 00:55:13
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 2 - Lets meet Spc. Nicholas Jessen, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Dakota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT