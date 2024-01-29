Da Guards - Ep. 2 - Lets meet Spc. Nicholas Jessen

Lets meets Spc. Nicholas Jessen! Spc. Jessen is a fueler for D Co. 1-112th Aviation Battalion. He works full-time with the Recruiting & Retention Battalion's marketing team and is a personal trainer!
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.
