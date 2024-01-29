Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - MWR Pickleball Doubles

    AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - MWR Pickleball Doubles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    01.30.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting MWR Pickleball Doubles Event to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78697
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110100441.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Spot
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - MWR Pickleball Doubles, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    MWR
    Spot
    AFAN Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT