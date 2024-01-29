Bahrain Beat 29JAN2023

Two-minute newscast covering Brazil taking over CTF 151 and Ecuador joining CMF. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 02:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78695
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110100278.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Year
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
