Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talks Ep.8 – Demystifying AI

    TAG Talks Ep.8 – Demystifying AI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Are you data literate? Can you read, work with, analyze and communicate with data? How do you use data as a support tool to make decisions? In this episode, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, “TAG 63” talks with Jordan Morrow, author of “Be Data Driven: How Organizations Can Harness the Power of Data,” who is also known as the “godfather of data literacy.” They discuss the various uses of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to make decisions. Listen as they demystify AI, what it means to be data literate, and remove the fear of the unknown that creates comfort and confidence to make decisions that lead to outcomes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78694
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110099198.mp3
    Length: 00:32:20
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Talks Ep.8 – Demystifying AI, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    data
    Date literacy
    Tag Talk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT