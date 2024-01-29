TAG Talks Ep.8 – Demystifying AI

Are you data literate? Can you read, work with, analyze and communicate with data? How do you use data as a support tool to make decisions? In this episode, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, “TAG 63” talks with Jordan Morrow, author of “Be Data Driven: How Organizations Can Harness the Power of Data,” who is also known as the “godfather of data literacy.” They discuss the various uses of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to make decisions. Listen as they demystify AI, what it means to be data literate, and remove the fear of the unknown that creates comfort and confidence to make decisions that lead to outcomes.