    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander holds January 2024 town hall

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his presentation Jan. 25, 2024, in his first town hall meeting of 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed a recent survey, upcoming events on post, news about the garrison, and more. Messenger became the commander in July 2022. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:11:04
    Year 2024
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
