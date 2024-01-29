Fort McCoy Garrison Commander holds January 2024 town hall

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his presentation Jan. 25, 2024, in his first town hall meeting of 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed a recent survey, upcoming events on post, news about the garrison, and more. Messenger became the commander in July 2022. (U.S. Army Audio by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)