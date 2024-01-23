Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Archaeologists discuss Fort McCoy's working relationship with local university during visit

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Archaeologists Tyler Olsen and Ryan Howell discuss Fort McCoy's working relationship with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center during a visit to the university Jan. 26, 2024, in La Crosse, Wis. Both archaeologists support Fort McCoy's cultural resources program. The visit was a familiarization trip for the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership people in attendance. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    history and heritage
    University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

