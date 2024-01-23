Archaeologists discuss Fort McCoy's working relationship with local university during visit

Archaeologists Tyler Olsen and Ryan Howell discuss Fort McCoy's working relationship with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center during a visit to the university Jan. 26, 2024, in La Crosse, Wis. Both archaeologists support Fort McCoy's cultural resources program. The visit was a familiarization trip for the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership people in attendance. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)