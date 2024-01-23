Archaeologists Tyler Olsen and Ryan Howell discuss Fort McCoy's working relationship with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center during a visit to the university Jan. 26, 2024, in La Crosse, Wis. Both archaeologists support Fort McCoy's cultural resources program. The visit was a familiarization trip for the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership people in attendance. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 17:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78672
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110097061.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Archaeologists discuss Fort McCoy's working relationship with local university during visit, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
