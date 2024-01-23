Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archaeologist explains Fort McCoy's cooperative relationship with university, school's archaeology program, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Katherine Stevenson, operations manager with the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse talks about their archaeology program Jan. 26, 2024, at the university with visitors from Fort McCoy, Wis. The center and Fort McCoy have a long relationship that includes decades of sharing archaeological artifacts, digs, documentation, and more. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 17:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78671
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110097054.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archaeologist explains Fort McCoy's cooperative relationship with university, school's archaeology program, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    history and heritage
    University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

