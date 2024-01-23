Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his presentation Jan. 25, 2024, in his first town hall meeting of 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed a recent survey, upcoming events on post, news about the garrison, and more. Messenger became the commander in July 2022. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 16:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78668
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110096905.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Artist
|Col. Stephen Messenger
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|53
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander holds January 2024 town hall, workforce briefing for installation workforce, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT