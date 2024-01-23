Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 64 - The ACFT: Soldiers over Scores

    KS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Master Sgt. Jason G. Pickett and Sgt. Maj. Lisa Walker join the podcast to discuss his article, "The ACFT: Soldiers over Scores." The article discusses the idea that physical fitness scores should not be overemphasized when selecting senior leadership positions and promotions.

    Promotion
    Board
    Leader
    Army
    ACFT

