Master Sgt. Jason G. Pickett and Sgt. Maj. Lisa Walker join the podcast to discuss his article, "The ACFT: Soldiers over Scores." The article discusses the idea that physical fitness scores should not be overemphasized when selecting senior leadership positions and promotions.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78662
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110096643.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:06
|Artist
|MSG Jason Pickett
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 64 - The ACFT: Soldiers over Scores, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT