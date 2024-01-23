230123-N-DN657-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents came to together to clean the ferry Landing beach, host by GTMO MWR. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78656
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110096167.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO News: Community Beach Clean up, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT