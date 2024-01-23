Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 032 - Mentorship

    Chevrons - Ep 032 - Mentorship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode of Chevrons we speak to Chief Master Sgt. Dan Ahaesy and Senior Master Sgt. Maria Escobar about mentorship - what it's all about, why it's important and their advice on how to be a good mentor, mentee and how best to seek out those who can help you find your way through life, your career and everything in between. They share with us some of the mentors they've had through the years. We also learn about some of the ways in which they have been promoting and facilitating mentorship at their wing!

    Chevrons
    Mentorship
    Mentoring
    Mentor
    Mentee
    Enlisted development

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78655
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110096136.mp3
    Length: 00:45:06
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 032 - Mentorship, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentoring
    mentor
    mentorship
    mentee
    chevrons
    enlisted development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT