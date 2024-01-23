Chevrons - Ep 032 - Mentorship

In this episode of Chevrons we speak to Chief Master Sgt. Dan Ahaesy and Senior Master Sgt. Maria Escobar about mentorship - what it's all about, why it's important and their advice on how to be a good mentor, mentee and how best to seek out those who can help you find your way through life, your career and everything in between. They share with us some of the mentors they've had through the years. We also learn about some of the ways in which they have been promoting and facilitating mentorship at their wing!



