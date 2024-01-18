Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: Hidden Child: how I survived the Holocaust

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    01.25.2024

    During the horror of World War II, many Jewish families in Belgium were forced to hide their children in the hopes that they would avoid detection by the Gestapo and ultimately survive the war. In Belgium alone, more than 5000 children survived the genocide via disguise and concealment from the world. This is the story of Baroness Regina Sluszny: one of Belgium’s remaining Holocaust survivors, and one of the Hidden Children.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 06:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:12:11
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
