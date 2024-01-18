Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Resume Review

    Radio Spot - Resume Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio advertisement publicizing the Military and Family Readiness Center's Resume Review course, happening every month on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 04:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78579
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110093744.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Resume Review, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    Civilian Employment
    Military and Family Readiness Center
    License Reciprocity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT