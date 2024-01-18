Radio spot for the Fleet and Family Support Center financial resources. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 02:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78577
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110093710.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Fleet and Family Support Center Financial Help, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT