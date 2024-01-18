Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussion with DTRA: Episode 9

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Audio by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Science, Facts, and Common Sense: A conversation with Dr. Rebecca Dunfee on the false bio lab narratives targeting DTRA

    Secret Ukrainian bio labs? Weaponized birds? Combat mosquitoes? Dr. Rebecca Dunfee, Chief Scientist of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Biological Threat Reduction Program, sits down to speak science and show the ridiculousness of conspiracy theories coming from Russian officials. After earning her PhD in Virology from Harvard, Dr. Dunfee has committed her career to biological cooperation to bolster international public health.

    With Russian officials and state media making inflammatory, incorrect claims about DTRA’s work in Ukraine, Dr. Dunfee goes on record to discuss all the positive, cooperative public health projects DTRA has undertaken in partnership with Ukraine. She also leverages her scientific expertise to display just how preposterous some of the fabrications from Russia really are. Tune in to hear more on DTRA’s cooperation with Ukraine and even how Russia used to be an eager partner with DTRA on a variety of programs.

    Check out the show on our Youtube channel and don’t forget to subscribe. https://www.youtube.com/@doddtra

    To learn more visit https://www. DTRA.mil/Foreign-Malign-Influence

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 16:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78569
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110093082.mp3
    Length: 00:33:13
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discussion with DTRA: Episode 9, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Cooperative Threat Reduction
    Biological Threat Reduction Program
    Foreign Malign Influence

