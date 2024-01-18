Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 28: U.S. v. Jeter (C.A.A.F 2023)

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, we examine CAAF’s analysis concerning when an accused makes a prima facie (pronounced pree-muh fah-shuh according to the majority of the criminal law department) showing that race played a role in the panel selection process at their court martial, whether that panel was properly constituted. The Court weighed their previous precedent which allowed a race conscious selection process for the purpose of inclusion in contrast with the Supreme Court’s ruling in US v Batson which said “race is an impermissible criterion for selection of jurors.” This case is very important for judge advocates to understand as they advise their commanders on selecting court martial members (jurors).
    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp
    You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)

    TAGS

    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    TJAGLCS

