The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 28: U.S. v. Jeter (C.A.A.F 2023)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78568" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we examine CAAF’s analysis concerning when an accused makes a prima facie (pronounced pree-muh fah-shuh according to the majority of the criminal law department) showing that race played a role in the panel selection process at their court martial, whether that panel was properly constituted. The Court weighed their previous precedent which allowed a race conscious selection process for the purpose of inclusion in contrast with the Supreme Court’s ruling in US v Batson which said “race is an impermissible criterion for selection of jurors.” This case is very important for judge advocates to understand as they advise their commanders on selecting court martial members (jurors).

Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp

You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)