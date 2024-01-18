Marine Band Offstage: Episode 5 - "Musical Journeys"

The official podcast of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in Washington, D.C. Conversations and stories about topics of interest for musicians, music educators, music lovers, students, and military musicians. Hosted by members of the Marine Band. -- In this episode, members of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band discuss their musical journeys, how they got to where they are now.
|01.24.2024
|01.24.2024 14:05
|Newscasts
|78566
|2401/DOD_110092866.mp3
|00:33:39
|DC, US
|8
|0
|0
